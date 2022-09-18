Head-To-Head Contrast: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 393.19% -60.49% -47.55% Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Draganfly has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alabama Aircraft Industries has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 20.29 -$12.93 million $0.92 0.92 Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Draganfly and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alabama Aircraft Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Draganfly and Alabama Aircraft Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Draganfly beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company's services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

