Head to Head Review: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -68.22% -49.01% -32.46% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.63 million 1.77 -$3.81 million N/A N/A FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion and automation; EMR management; CDM management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company operates an online event ticketing platform focused on serving regional mixed martial arts. In addition, it offers CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

