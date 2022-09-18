Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $121.64 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.