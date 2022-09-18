Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.84 ($0.70), with a volume of 6168235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.45 ($0.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £303.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.55.

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

About Hochschild Mining

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 85.12%.

(Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

