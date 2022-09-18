Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

