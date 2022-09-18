Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.38

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.38 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 48796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

