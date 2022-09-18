Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $34.95 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

