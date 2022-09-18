HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 4,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
