HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 4,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

