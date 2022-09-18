IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.69

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.69 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 2371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

IAC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

