IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

IDW Media Trading Up 7.9 %

IDW Media stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.55. IDW Media has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in IDW Media by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDW Media during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IDW Media during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.