Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Indivior Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Indivior has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. Research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

