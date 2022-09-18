Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXH opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Industrial Human Capital has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth $179,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.