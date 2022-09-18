InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $5.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of -138.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

