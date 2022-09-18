Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Buys $104,500.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $2.10 on Friday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

