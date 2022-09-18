Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

