Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Purchases $94,046.97 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immersion Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

