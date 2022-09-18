Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,971 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,519,269.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of ISSC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
