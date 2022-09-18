Insider Buying: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,094,500.
Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Stephen Sadler bought 65,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00.
Open Text Stock Performance
TSE OTEX opened at C$37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.90. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.91 and a 1-year high of C$66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.