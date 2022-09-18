Insider Buying: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Buys $96,640.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of UHT stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.