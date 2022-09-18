Insider Buying: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Buys $96,640.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UHT stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.