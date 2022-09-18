Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Buys 26,441 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 254.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

