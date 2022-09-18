Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Buys 26,441 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
