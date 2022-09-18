Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Buys 24,293 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.90 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

