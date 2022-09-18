Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells $95,457.12 in Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,232,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Health alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Stock Down 7.4 %

HLTH stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $484.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. Cue Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.