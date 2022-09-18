Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Sells $92,070.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovix Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.74 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

