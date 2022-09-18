Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

