Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $80,772.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00.

On Friday, July 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00.

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $135.81 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $140.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Solar by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,505 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $6,349,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Solar by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.