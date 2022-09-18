Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 505 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
KAI opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
