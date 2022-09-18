Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 4,790 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $21,254.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 76.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.