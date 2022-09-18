Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $29.44 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Prothena by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
