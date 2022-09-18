Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $29.44 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Prothena by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

