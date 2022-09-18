Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 9,544 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $113.67 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

