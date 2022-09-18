Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells 26,702 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kim Homenock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50.

Stem Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

