Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells 66,775 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 145,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

