Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.80 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.