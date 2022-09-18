Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.80 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.