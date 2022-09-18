Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $91,450.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.9 %

WOW stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

