Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $98,400.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Down 5.0 %

XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xometry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Xometry by 118.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 415.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,731 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King upped their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

