Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $98,400.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Xometry Stock Down 5.0 %
XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King upped their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
