Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $23.86 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

