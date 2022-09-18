Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $23.86 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.