Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 10,366 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

