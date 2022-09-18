Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

