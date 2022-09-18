Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,110,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

