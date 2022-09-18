Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.