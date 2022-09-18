Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.