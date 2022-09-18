Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.