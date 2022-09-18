Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
