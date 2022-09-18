Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

