IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $438,600.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at $649,531,424.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $88.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 557,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

