iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

