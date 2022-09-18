iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,203,000 after buying an additional 575,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 461,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,243 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

