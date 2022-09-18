iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

