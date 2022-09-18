iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 222.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,244 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 212,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 600,682 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 314,337 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

