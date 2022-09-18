iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,924 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

MCHI opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.