iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.