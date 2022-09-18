iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

